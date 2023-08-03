Deals
Shop the “Not Your Daughter’s” Collection at Shoe Fly

Shoe Fly’s collection for work appropriate and stylish clothes for the office.
Shop work appropriate clothes at Shoe Fly.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Trying to find clothes as a working woman that is both appropriate and in style can be next to impossible. With Shoe Fly’s “Not Your Daughter’s” collection, that issue is no more!

The “Print Magenta Multi Top” will have you looking chic and stylish! It adds an invigorating pop of color to any wardrobe. Crafted from quality fabric, this top is designed to be comfortable and long-lasting. Capture the attention you deserve with this fabulous top!

Business appropriate top from Shoe Fly.
Business appropriate top from Shoe Fly.(Amy Word)

The “Long Sleeve Belted Button Down Dress” features a stylish statement sleeve. Its tailored design adds a chic look to any occasion. Perfect for work or a night out on the town.

Long-sleeved dress from Shoe Fly.
Long-sleeved dress from Shoe Fly.(Amy Word)

The “Flower Jacquard Button-Up Tie Waist Dress” features a classic flower jacquard pattern and a button-up front, creating a chic look. The tie waist provides a flattering silhouette and the collar adds a subtle but classic touch. It’s perfect for the office!

Dress in the "Not Your Daughters" section at Shoe Fly Huntsville.
Dress in the "Not Your Daughters" section at Shoe Fly Huntsville.(Amy Word)

