Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Pretrial hearings sealed in Dekalb County capital murder case

Defendant is accused of pushing a woman off a cliff
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Loretta Carr was arrested and charged with capital murder in late June, accused of pushing Mary Elizabeth Isbell off a cliff at Little River Canyon.

Second person arrested in DeKalb Co. remains investigation extradited to Alabama

Carr appeared before Judge Steven Whitmire in Dekalb County Wednesday afternoon. Before the hearing, defense attorneys filed motions to the court requesting that Judge Whitmire close all pretrial proceedings and related court documents to the public.

The defense claims media coverage and publicity will infringe on Carr’s right to due process and an impartial jury.

The State did not argue against closing proceedings. However, state attorneys did argue that nothing salacious would be included in court documents, and all discovery would be hand delivered between all parties.

Judge Whitmire granted the defense’s request to close pretrial proceedings but left court documents open.

This means that no media will be allowed to publish any information that is gathered during pretrial proceedings until the case goes before a jury.

Carr and her daughter Jessie Kelley are charged with the murder of Mary “Beth” Isbell. Isbell was reported missing in October 2021 to the Hartselle Police Department.

Phone records given to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office revealed Isbell had been living in Dekalb County. When Isbell’s home was searched, investigators say they recovered “evidence of a struggle.”

After receiving this evidence, however, the case went cold until this year.

Carr was charged with Isbell’s murder in late June and Kelly was named the second suspect two days later. Investigators say Kelly was “cooperative” and led search crews to Isbell’s remains at Little River Canyon.

Isbell’s remains were identified on what would have been her 39th birthday.

Chief Investigator Nick Brown says Carr, Kelly, and Isbell are all connected through a “boyfriend.” Though, no clear motive has been released at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Casie Kimbrell
Former Hartselle Dixie Baseball board member charged with stealing funds, arrested again
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Dekalb Co. judge closes pretrial proceedings for capital murder case
HEMSI, HPD on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital
HEMSI on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital, driver in serious condition
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency lead the search for the kayaker...
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
In a post on August 2, Melson’s son confirmed the Senator is breathing on his own and speaking.
Alabama State Senator recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during South Korea recruiting trip