Pretrial hearings sealed in Dekalb County capital murder case

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Loretta Carr was arrested and charged with capital murder in late June, accused of pushing Mary Elizabeth Isbell off a cliff at Little River Canyon.

Carr appeared before Judge Steven Whitmire in Dekalb County Wednesday afternoon. Before the hearing, defense attorneys filed motions to the court requesting that Judge Whitmire close all pretrial proceedings and related court documents to the public.

The defense claims media coverage and publicity will infringe on Carr’s right to due process and an impartial jury.

The State did not argue against closing proceedings. However, state attorneys did argue that nothing salacious would be included in court documents, and all discovery would be hand delivered between all parties.

Judge Whitmire granted the defense’s request to close pretrial proceedings but left court documents open.

This means that no media will be allowed to publish any information that is gathered during pretrial proceedings until the case goes before a jury.

Carr and her daughter Jessie Kelley are charged with the murder of Mary “Beth” Isbell. Isbell was reported missing in October 2021 to the Hartselle Police Department.

Phone records given to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office revealed Isbell had been living in Dekalb County. When Isbell’s home was searched, investigators say they recovered “evidence of a struggle.”

After receiving this evidence, however, the case went cold until this year.

Carr was charged with Isbell’s murder in late June and Kelly was named the second suspect two days later. Investigators say Kelly was “cooperative” and led search crews to Isbell’s remains at Little River Canyon.

Isbell’s remains were identified on what would have been her 39th birthday.

Chief Investigator Nick Brown says Carr, Kelly, and Isbell are all connected through a “boyfriend.” Though, no clear motive has been released at this time.

