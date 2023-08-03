Deals
Mother arrested after allegedly shooting her daughter in Decatur

Anita Pullen, 67
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One Decatur has been detained following a shooting in Decatur on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting call on 16th Ave. SE around 1 p.m. on August 3.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman’s daughter suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, 67-year-old Anita Pullen was developed as the suspect and was arrested. She told officers that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.

Pullen was charged with domestic violence and booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

