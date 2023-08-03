More Stormy Weather Ahead!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -More showers and storms are on the way for Friday and Saturday. The morning hours look to be the most active. Just like Thursday, not all areas will be equally impacted. The Friday morning commute could be a real mess with the heavy rain moving in after 6am. Plan on extra time to get to work or school. Locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning will continue to be the primary threats if you are outdoors. Rainfall totals will generally be between 1-3″ through Sunday. By Sunday we expect a return to isolated afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.

