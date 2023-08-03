Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of structure fire near Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire near Alabama A&M University.

The report of the fire came in around 2:30 p.m. and is located on Salem Dr. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene.

