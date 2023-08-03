Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Hundreds of hospitals have lost childbirth units, report says

FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost...
FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost childbirth units over the past five years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 300 hospitals have shut down their childbirth units in the past five years, according to a report from the March of Dimes.

It found about 1 in 10 women who gave birth last year lived more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital.

The report indicated more than one-third of counties in the United States are what it calls “maternity care deserts.”

The problem affects rural areas the most.

Eight counties in Texas have that designation, according to the March of Dimes. The organization said the demand for care in that state has increased since abortion restrictions took effect.

Other states with the highest rates of maternity care deserts include North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Kevin Guerrero Beltran
Madison County child porn convict dies in prison
Carlton Dewayne Grayson and Frank Harry Hunt
2 men arrested in Huntsville after investigation involving ‘Predator Poachers’ group
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Marshall County Deputies locate shooting suspect who ran into the woods near Grant

Latest News

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
13 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the...
Birth control pills recalled amid concerns over effectiveness
A shooting victim who lost her 97-year-old mother in the shooting shares her emotions. (Source:...
Survivor reacts as Tree of Life synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House...
Republicans no longer criticize Trump over Jan. 6