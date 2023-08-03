Deals
HEMSI on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital, driver in serious condition

HEMSI, HPD on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Gallatin Street near Governors Drive.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male driver crashed into a fire hydrant just before 8 p.m.

Webster also said resuscitative efforts were being administered as the driver entered cardiac arrest. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department have confirmed that the driver is in serious condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

