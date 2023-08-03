Hartselle City Schools superintendent ready to educate, provide safety for its students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle City Schools System is opening its doors on Thursday to welcome back its students. Superintendent Brian Clayton says that administrators are prepared to educate and provide safety for their students.

Clayton says that the safety of the students is at the forefront of everything and believes that without it educators can not teach the students. He says that he feels the school system has safe schools but is still looking to improve safety.

“We try to make sure we develop relationships with students where they feel very comfortable coming to our staff and discussing whatever they need to discuss,” Clayton said. “We would also like them to express any safety concerns that the kids may have.”

Clayton says that although the school district is growing, administrators and staff will monitor all buildings closely. He also says that even with the growth, none of the schools will have overcrowding.

As most would believe that it can be hard to focus on each student individually when it comes to growth in student numbers, Clayton says that teachers are ready for any challenges they may face.

He says that summer programs were held to prepare teachers and students for the standards they must meet according to the literacy act. Clayton says he wants to make it to where students do not have to attend summer school.

Another way to combat the overcrowding is with the system’s newest school, Crestline Elementary. According to Clayton, the school will be completed sometime this school year with hopes of it being finished in Spring 2024.

“We have a lot of people who move from other areas because they like the size that we are and I think they believe that we have opportunities that compete very well with the surrounding areas,” Clayton said.

