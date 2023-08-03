Friends of Rescue’s The Howling 20′s Gala

Deals
Friends of Rescue is hosting a gala to benefit foster pets.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Friends of Rescue is hosting a benefit gala on August 26. The Howling 20′s is a night where you can spend some time with human friends and furry friends alike!

Friends of Rescue hosting The Howling 20's Gala on August 26.
Friends of Rescue hosting The Howling 20's Gala on August 26.(Friends of Rescue)

The gala will be an evening filled with cocktails and animal tails with attendees dressed in black tie attire. The event will be hosted at the Stone Event Center at Campus No. 805 in Huntsville, Alabama. Dinner from Bubba’s Silver Spoon Catering will be served.

They encourage everyone to come out and celebrate their guests of honor, some of their very own foster animals!

For more information on the gala, grab tickets, donate, or access sponsorship information, visit here.

