Five arrested following drug bust at a home in Hartselle

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested in Hartselle following a drug investigation on Wednesday.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials, a search warrant was executed on a home on Byrd Rd.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they came in contact with the following (click here to view mugshots):

Dustin Scott Collins, 41, of Hartselle

Natasha Hardwood West, 35, of Decatur

Bridgette Leann Phillips, 23, of Hartselle

Hope Campbell-Jones, 46, of Hartselle

Jonathan Lee Baker, 52, of Hartselle

As the individuals were being detained, officers noticed a 3-month-old baby lying on the bed in one of the bedrooms, it was determined that Phillips was the mother. The Department of Human Resources was contacted and responded a short time later. The child was then placed into the custody of a family member following DHR’s investigation and for the safety of the child.

As agents continued the search, quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and numerous drug paraphernalia items were found throughout the home, someone of which was near the baby.

Baker and Campbell-Jones were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Collins and West were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and chemical endangerment of a child.

All individuals were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.