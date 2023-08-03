Fire extinguished at home on Valleyside Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No one was home at the time of a house fire on Valleyside Dr. in Huntsville on Thursday.

According to a Huntsville Fire & Rescue official on the scene, crews arrived at the home shortly after 10:30 a.m. on August 3.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Clean-up is underway in the area.

