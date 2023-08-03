Explore the Rocket City during Huntsville Culinary Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville and Madison are full of culinary masterminds. We are a community of bakers, tastemakers, chefs, brewers, and mixologists. All of this community’s talent has placed us on the Epicurean Adventure map as a destination worth the visit.

From food trucks to fine dining, craft beer to craft cocktails, the Huntsville area’s food and beverage prowess satisfies patrons with flavors for every palate. Throughout August, you are cordially invited to join our month-long celebration of the diverse cuisines and talents that feed the Rocket City during Huntsville Culinary Month

Huntsville Culinary Month kicks off Aug. 11 to 20 (Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Experience hands-on classes, demonstrations, and one-night-only events from industry trendsetters. Culinary Month’s “main course” is Huntsville Restaurant Week which extends ten tasty days. From August 11-20, enjoy exclusive menus and take advantage of special offers from top restauranteurs. Gather your fellow foodies and explore the tastier side of the Rocket City.

For the full list of participating restaurants, visit huntsville.org. Throughout the month, be sure to check their Instagram, Facebook, and website for event updates. There will also be exclusive culinary month content on their YouTube channel.

Celebrate Culinary Month and participate in Restaurant Week! (Pam Williams)

Be sure to use #DineHsv for a chance to win daily prizes. Tune in to Tennessee Valley Living on August 14 to hear more about Restaurant Week at 11:30 A.M. and to find out how you can get involved.

