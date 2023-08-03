Dog killed in house fire on Salem Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a structure fire near Alabama A&M University on Thursday afternoon.

The fire report came in at 2:26 p.m. and was located on Salem Dr. According to officials on the scene, one person in the home and one dog died in the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

