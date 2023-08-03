Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Most Wanted

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for several individuals who are wanted across the Tennessee Valley.

If you recognize any of the people on this list HPD wants to hear from you, you also have the chance to receive up to $1,000 for your information.

Raymond Singer is facing a receiving stolen property charge after investigators say he had a stolen cellphone on him.

Authorities are also looking to bring in Edward Neal, who they believe trafficked fentanyl into our area.

Brian Crowe, someone we have featured before, is still wanted on a meth possession charge.

And Huntsville Police say Javier Baldemar Miranda-Gomez raped a girl under the age of 16.

If you have seen any of these people, call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

