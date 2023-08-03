Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Most Wanted

WAFF 48'S anchor Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Valley's Most Wanted.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for several individuals who are wanted across the Tennessee Valley.

If you recognize any of the people on this list HPD wants to hear from you, you also have the chance to receive up to $1,000 for your information.

Raymond Singer is facing a receiving stolen property charge after investigators say he had a stolen cellphone on him.

Authorities are also looking to bring in Edward Neal, who they believe trafficked fentanyl into our area.

Brian Crowe, someone we have featured before, is still wanted on a meth possession charge.

And Huntsville Police say Javier Baldemar Miranda-Gomez raped a girl under the age of 16.

If you have seen any of these people, call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Casie Kimbrell
Former Hartselle Dixie Baseball board member charged with stealing funds, arrested again
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65

Latest News

Tywon Javon Wyatt, 21, of Bessemer
21-year-old Bessemer man arrested, charged with stealing trucks and ATVs in Athens following high-speed pursuit
She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is...
UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
WAFF 48'S anchor Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Valley's Most Wanted.
Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Most Wanted
Hartselle City Schools superintendent ready to educate, provide safety for its students
Hartselle City Schools superintendent ready to educate, provide safety for its students
Hartselle City Schools superintendent ready to educate, provide safety for its students
Hartselle City Schools superintendent ready to educate, provide safety for its students