Congressman Dale Strong, nurses aid in saving police officer’s life

There are heroes among us and they pop in mysterious and beautiful ways.
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are heroes among us and they pop in mysterious and beautiful ways.

For Kyle Brown, a police officer from Virginia who was in Huntsville visiting friends with his wife, it was Congressman Dale Strong.

Brown was out on a morning jog this past weekend and collapsed into cardiac arrest. Nurses from Huntsville Hospital who happened to be nearby and started CPR.

But Congressman Dale Strong, who is a long-time volunteer with Monrovia Fire & Rescue just happened to be listening to his radio and heard the call. He had all his gear and was able to use a Lucas CPR machine on Kyle - likely saving his life.

Jay King with the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police can not help but sing their praises.

“The volunteers are always working tirelessly, with no pay or anything. The nurses were off duty. No one had to help, but people like this are true warriors, they are saving people in all the communities across America,” King said.

WAFF 48 News was told that during this meet and greet, there was not a dry eye.

