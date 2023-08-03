Colbert County Schools back in session with an increase in security measures

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -As Colbert County Schools welcomes students back for their first day of class on Friday, the district will also welcome school resource officers in each of their schools for the first time.

According to Sheriff Eric Balentine, the district only had five SROs, two working part-time. Balentine, whose office supplies the officers, said he could not be more excited about the safety improvements the district is making.

“We want to make sure the schools are as safe as we possibly can the way the environment is now,” Sheriff Balentine said. “We’ve all worked together to make things safer for the kids and give the parents some peace of mind knowing when their children are at school, they’re safe.”

Sheriff Balentine said the three new officers he hired to be SROs have over a hundred years of combined experience in law enforcement. He said he trusts every one of them, even with his grandchildren attending a Colbert County school.

“So it’s just a lot of money and a lot of effort being put into making the school safer,” Sheriff Balentine explained. “And I have a vested interest. I have four grandchildren and I know at least two of them will be in the Colbert County School system. So I’m just like any other concerned parent and grandparent. I just want to be sure that the schools are safe and we can focus on learning and education.”

The Sheriff also said that the Superintendent will have a lock-out app that can lock the rooms in the building with just the push of a single button.

