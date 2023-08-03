Busy day ahead with very heavy rain and strong to severe storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Get ready for an active day as far as the weather goes.

We already have cloud cover streaming in ahead of a large cluster of storms to our northwest as well as the humidity rising. This cluster of storms will approach the Tennessee Valley toward the end of the morning commute and will bring periods of very heavy rainfall. Some storms this morning and afternoon can become strong to severe with threats of damaging straight-line wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware as we go through the day. Models are hinting at the potential of rainfall totals between 1 to 2 inches for some locations, especially areas east of I-65. This threat for flooding will be watched closely through the day.

It looks like we will get a break from the rain and storms tonight with lows dropping into the middle 70s. Another round of heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms may develop overnight into early Friday morning. Additional scattered thunderstorms will be expected for Friday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

The weekend forecast will stay hot, humid and unsettled. Saturday is trending a bit wetter and also more active as far as rain and storm coverage goes. Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 90s with high humidity and chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. This wet and humid weather pattern looks to continue into next work and school week as well.

