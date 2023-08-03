Deals
Andrew Beck performs ‘Anywhere, I’ll Go’

Nashville singer/songwriter, Andrew Beck plays song off upcoming album.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - To announce his upcoming album, singer/songwriter Andrew Beck has rented 11 billboards that each represent a song on the album.

Andrew will travel to each billboard during the duration of this month to play the respective song. “Rooster,” will release early next year alongside a mini-documentary that will follow his traveling journey.

Andrew Beck's billboards for the upcoming album, "Rooster."
Andrew traveled to Vinemonth, AL this morning to start off his billboard journey and performed his song “Anywhere, I’ll Go.” To represent the album in a larger way, the pinpoint locations of each billboard work together to form an “R” for “Rooster.”

If you connect the dots of where all the billboards are, it makes an "R" for "Rooster," the...
Andrew is a singer/songwriter from Nashville that has multiple EPs and singles out now. “Rooster” will be his first album.

Andrew Beck performs a live concert.
Andrew performs live music on stage.
Andrew Beck performing.
To follow his journey leading up to the release of “Rooster,” follow his Instagram.

