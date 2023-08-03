Andrew Beck performs ‘Anywhere, I’ll Go’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - To announce his upcoming album, singer/songwriter Andrew Beck has rented 11 billboards that each represent a song on the album.

Andrew will travel to each billboard during the duration of this month to play the respective song. “Rooster,” will release early next year alongside a mini-documentary that will follow his traveling journey.

Andrew Beck's billboards for the upcoming album, "Rooster." (Andrew Beck)

Andrew traveled to Vinemonth, AL this morning to start off his billboard journey and performed his song “Anywhere, I’ll Go.” To represent the album in a larger way, the pinpoint locations of each billboard work together to form an “R” for “Rooster.”

If you connect the dots of where all the billboards are, it makes an "R" for "Rooster," the album's name. (Andrew Beck)

Andrew is a singer/songwriter from Nashville that has multiple EPs and singles out now. “Rooster” will be his first album.

To follow his journey leading up to the release of “Rooster,” follow his Instagram.

