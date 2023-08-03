1 detained after shooting on 16th Ave. SE in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained after a shooting in Decatur on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting call on 16th Ave. SE around 1 p.m. on August 3. Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time including the identity of the person detained or the identity of the person shot.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.