Whitesburg Christian Academy breaks ground on new competition gym

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whitesburg Christian Academy will soon see a new competition gym on its campus.

On Tuesday, the school broke ground on a new facility for students to utilize more of the high school experience. The new upgrade will cost a total of $16 million, seating 1000 students.

The school’s headmaster Jerry Reeder says the project is possible due to the support from the entire student body. He believes this will be a benefit to all.

“It was so important because even though we’re a private school we want our students to have the complete high school experience,” said Reeder, " That includes volleyball, that includes basketball, it includes playing basketball. It’s a complete high school experience.

The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.

