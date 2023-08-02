Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

UNA to switch tuition models for the 2023-24 school year

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the University of North Alabama want students to know that there is no increase in tuition, they are just using a different model.

School officials do not want students to be worried when they receive their tuition bill for this semester. The model the school is using for this academic year is different.

“I love UNA, I think it’s beautiful, it’s just a little more,” student Keeton Hetrick said.

Hetrick is currently transferring to the UNA from another school. He says when he checked his fee bill, he was shocked to see his tuition higher than he expected.

“I’d like more transparency about where the money I’m paying is going,” Hetrick said.

Although tuition across the United States is increasing due to inflation, UNA spokesperson Michelle Eubanks says UNA’s tuition hasn’t exactly been raised. She said school leaders have changed the model that they use to bill students and that the cost of school really depends on what your major is.

“Is that it became very obvious that some academic programs were just more costly to deliver,” Eubanks said. “So we wanna make sure we’re doing that in order to deliver the best quality education for the student. He or she can graduate and be fully prepared to go into the workforce because ultimately that’s what we as an institution are here for preparing our graduates for that next step.”

Eubanks said the university also got rid of more than 500 of the small fees that were not related to a student’s major. She said that your credit hour rate now depends on what part of the university you belong to and how new those facilities are.

“The college of art science is in engineering, for instance, their per credit hour course fee is $60,” Eubanks explained. “Meanwhile, in the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, that fee is $100 per credit hour. So some students, as stated, will pay the same amount or potentially even less.”

Eubanks said she wants to stress that this is to cater more toward the student. Your tuition could go up or it could go down. Again, it just depends on where you are in your education.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Space Command generic
Alabama leaders react to SPACECOM headquarters staying in Colorado
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Jamarious Beatty
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services celebrates ‘Dogust’ with adoption specials
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Shoals swimming program to discontinue year-round availability
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Leaders prepare for upcoming Space Command legal battle
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Long-term swimming program has been discontinued by Florence Parks and Recreation