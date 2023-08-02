UNA to switch tuition models for the 2023-24 school year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the University of North Alabama want students to know that there is no increase in tuition, they are just using a different model.

School officials do not want students to be worried when they receive their tuition bill for this semester. The model the school is using for this academic year is different.

“I love UNA, I think it’s beautiful, it’s just a little more,” student Keeton Hetrick said.

Hetrick is currently transferring to the UNA from another school. He says when he checked his fee bill, he was shocked to see his tuition higher than he expected.

“I’d like more transparency about where the money I’m paying is going,” Hetrick said.

Although tuition across the United States is increasing due to inflation, UNA spokesperson Michelle Eubanks says UNA’s tuition hasn’t exactly been raised. She said school leaders have changed the model that they use to bill students and that the cost of school really depends on what your major is.

“Is that it became very obvious that some academic programs were just more costly to deliver,” Eubanks said. “So we wanna make sure we’re doing that in order to deliver the best quality education for the student. He or she can graduate and be fully prepared to go into the workforce because ultimately that’s what we as an institution are here for preparing our graduates for that next step.”

Eubanks said the university also got rid of more than 500 of the small fees that were not related to a student’s major. She said that your credit hour rate now depends on what part of the university you belong to and how new those facilities are.

“The college of art science is in engineering, for instance, their per credit hour course fee is $60,” Eubanks explained. “Meanwhile, in the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, that fee is $100 per credit hour. So some students, as stated, will pay the same amount or potentially even less.”

Eubanks said she wants to stress that this is to cater more toward the student. Your tuition could go up or it could go down. Again, it just depends on where you are in your education.

