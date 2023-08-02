Two ADOC inmates killed while picking up trash along Hwy. 278 in Marion Co.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates were killed while working along Hwy. 278 in Marion County on Wednesday.

According to officials, Ronnie Cornelius, 30 and Colt Morris, 40 were inmates at Hamilton Community-Based Facility and were working on an Alabama Department of Transportation road crew when they were hit by a vehicle. The 11-man crew was picking up trash along Hwy. 278.

Both inmates were wearing reflective vests and safety policies were being followed when the single-vehicle crash happened, per ADOC.

Cornelius was serving a 20-year sentence for Robbery out of Colberty County and Morris was serving a 30-year sentence for Theft of Property out of Escambia County.

“ADOC would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of these two men who were killed in this tragic accident,” Commission John Q. Hamm said.

