Tuscumbia City Schools ready to be back in session with a few new adjustments

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia City School students’ classes are almost back in session and school leaders have made three major changes in the school system.

Thursday starts the first official day that students will be back on campus. Tuscumbia received money from the state to up their security across the board. Superintendent Russ Tate has used some of that to place a Security Resource Officer in each school and add other security features.

“We have SROs at all of our schools now, which is a huge plus,” Tate said. “It adds to our safety element. We want to add more airlocks. It’s not to keep people out, but it is to ensure safety. For our students and our staff. And we’re looking at a few other measures with that. More security cameras and things of that nature.”

That is not the only thing students and parents can look forward to this year. The safety of each student, Tate said, also includes making sure that everyone is fed as all schools qualified for the free meal program.

“The one thing that we want to ensure is that all students are fed and all students are safe when they come into the school buildings,” Tate said. “And just the ability to ensure that we can provide two meals a day to all of our students. Number one, it helps the students. Number two, it helps our community as well.”

Tate said getting ACT scores up is critical when it comes to learning. Teachers are starting that process earlier on in students’ educational careers.

“One of the things is we have vertical alignments between our six through 12, and so we have vertical alignment meetings,” Tate explained. “We are pushing down ACT prep down into our middle school as well.”

Tate said he was excited that Deshler had already seen a 0.6% increase in their students’ composite scores last year.

