Tales from the dugout: Tim Hagerty’s on newest book

Tim Hagerty on his newest book and stories about Huntsville
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tim Hagerty is a baseball broadcaster for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas! His new book “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball” features stories from right here in the Rocket City.

Tim broadcasting a game
Tim broadcasting a game(Tim Hagerty)

“A wild bull on the field, a fly ball caught by a train conductor, a pitcher taking the mound barefoot—Minor League Baseball has been played across the country in cities large and small for more than a century, and there are thousands of stories to tell from it,” said Tim in an excerpt from “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball.”

Tales from the Dugout collects the zaniest Minor League stories. Given its long history, it is no surprise that the game has encountered some bizarre things over the years. This humorous and outlandish collection of stories is sourced from newspaper archives and the Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown, New York, and includes a foreword by former MLB All-Star Billy Butler. Whether you’re a baseball fanatic or just a fan of sports history, this book captures the spirit of the game.

(Tim Hagerty)

Page from Tim's book
Page from Tim's book(Tim Hagerty)
Page from Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor...
Page from Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball(Tim Hagerty)

