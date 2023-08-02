Shoals swimming program to discontinue year-round availability

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular swimming program in the Shoals will no longer be around year-round, according to Florence Parks and Recreation.

The Florence Alabama Swim Team (FAST) has been around for years. However, now the program will no longer be available year-round. Instead, it will only take place in the summer. Florence Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan said the decision was made based on research.

FAST coaches like Chelsea Hughes said they were blindsided by the decision. Hughes has been with the program for 17 years. This year’s swim season will end on September 30th.

Hughes said she wants her kids and the community to know that seeing the way this program has grown has been so meaningful to her.

“That’s the part obviously that hurts the most, is telling your kids, the ones that you care for, is that this program is ending,” Hughes said. “I do not know. Hopefully, we will be able to figure some things out as a team.”

She also said she would rather focus on all the good memories with the program than, on the year-round program coming to an end. She said those memories mean more to her than anything else.

