Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Senate office buildings locked down as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
Casie Kimbrell
Former Hartselle Dixie Baseball board member charged with stealing funds, arrested again
ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65

Latest News

ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65
Maddie hangs at home with her parents, Jun and Crystal Mendoza.
‘Ready for the world to meet Maddie’: Newest Gerber Baby shines spotlight on military families
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
Dr. James "Jimmy" Wall
Former long-time City of Huntsville council member dies