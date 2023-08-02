Deals
Sen. Tuberville reacts to SPACECOM headquarters in Colorado

Senator Tommy Tuberville says Huntsville is the only home for the Space Command headquarters.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp Reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville traveled across the state Tuesday to meet with rural farmers. This comes nearly 24 hours after President Biden’s decision to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs instead of relocating to Huntsville.

Tuberville was spotted at Snead State Community College’s campus in Boaz to hear from farmers directly about issues with production and labor costs, all while many are pointing the finger at Sen. Tuberville due to his holds on military promotions.

Tuberville is withholding more than 275 military promotions in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy. This policy allows paid time off and reimbursements for service members to travel to get an abortion.

Despite the accusations, Tuberville is not budging.

“I think they were looking for a reason, and that’s fine. At the end of the day, we’ve got a lot of powerful people in the House that have dealings with armed services. I’ve not heard from Secretary Austin, he didn’t have the courtesy to call me or Katie Britt, the Senators in the State. They’re probably a little bit mad at me right now, but I don’t care. I’m fighting for the people of Alabama and the people of this country,” says Tuberville.

President Biden and the Department of Defense both argue that moving the headquarters to Huntsville would place national security at risk.

However, Tuberville claims that Huntsville is the better option due to its resources in national security.

”If [Colorado] was the right place for it, I’d be all for it, but this is not the right place for Space Command. Huntsville, Alabama has got everything there that it needs to make sure our country is secure nationally through space. It’s just unfortunate that this administration made it all political,” says Tuberville.

Tuberville says he is sticking to his guns. He has no plans to withdraw his holds on promotions unless the Pentagon will change its abortion policy.

