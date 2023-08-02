Deals
Predator Poachers arrest 2 men in Huntsville

Carlton Dewayne Grayson and Frank Harry Hunt
Carlton Dewayne Grayson and Frank Harry Hunt(Huntsville Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have now been arrested after being caught by Predator Poachers, a group that goes after sex-crime offenders of children.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police, 57-year-old Frank Harry Hunt of Zephyrhills, Florida and 51-year-old Carlton Dewayne Grayson of Laceys Spring, Alabama have both been arrested in two different child predator incidents.

Hunt was arrested Monday in the 4700 block of University Drive on July 31. Police say through an investigation with the Special Victims Unit and an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator determined that Hunt traveled to Huntsville from Florida to meet someone whom he believed to be a 12-year-old child whom he was talking to online for sexual intercourse. Hunt was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked in the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.

On Tuesday, Grayson was arrested in the 2800 block of South Memorial Parkway. Through an investigation with Special Victims Unit, an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator, and Homeland Security, police say Grayson traveled to Huntsville to meet someone whom he believed was a 12-year-old child whom he was talking to online for unlawful sex acts.

Grayson was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked in the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.

