Muscle Shoals firefighters break ground on new fire station

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters in Muscle Shoals have finally broken ground on their new Fire Station Four.

The fire house is going up at the corner of Old Highway 20 and Gargis Lane. The firehouse has been in the works for a while now.

Over a month ago, the bid for construction was finally accepted at just over $3 million from a Tennessee based construction company. Fire Chief Shawn Malone said this will better help the surrounding community since it’s far removed from other fire stations.

“It’s a big day for Muscle Shoals,” Chief Malone said. “It’s a big day for our department to grow out this way and get a good station out here. Not only is it going to provide faster response time to this area and the services, but it lessens up our other areas so we can better protect the rest of the city as well.”

Malone said the firefighters are eager for the project to be over. Officials said the construction should only take about nine months.

