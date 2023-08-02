Muscle Shoals City School System starting the year focusing on students overall wellbeing

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden has a lot of plans for the upcoming year, mainly focused on creating a learning environment for the children.

North Alabama is in back-to-school mode and Thursday is the big day for kids in Muscle Shoals. Dr. Holden says he is excited to welcome everyone back.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the building,” Dr. Holden said. “I know there’s probably some anxiety too, but it’s just an exciting time of the year. And so we’re glad to have what we think are some of the best people to you know come to work for us.”

Dr. Holden knows that the most important resource to any school is the students within the walls. Last week, during new teacher orientation, the idea of mental health well-being was a huge topic.

“Since the pandemic mental health has become a huge, you know, issue across the world really,” Dr. Holden said. “But, you know, we’re seeing that for sure in schools. “

“And so a part of our new employee orientation, we had our mental health services coordinator present to them and basically just shared what a resource she can be and, and how her job is to coordinate services for maybe students or staff that may need that.”

Dr. Holden says you cannot have a good learning environment without making sure students feel supported and safe.

“Well, unfortunately, you know, we live in a time when school safety is a buzzword now. And we like to think that safety is our top priority because we know that students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe at school,” Dr. Holden said. “Thankfully this year, the legislature has made some funds available for school safety that was not there last year. And so we’re going to be putting some things in place to make our schools safer.”

Muscle Shoals schools will be updating their physical security measures too with new cameras and requiring visitors to present their ID as a part of a new check-in system. Dr. Holden also said they will be installing ballistic film at all the entrances of schools so that nothing can break through them.

The school system will also be participating in the free lunch program. However, the high school did not qualify for it.

