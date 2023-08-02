Deals
Marshall County Deputies search for shooting suspect near Grant

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a shooting suspect.

According to officials, deputies attempted to pull over the suspect who is connected to a shooting over the weekend.

The suspect pulled over and then ran into the woods in the area of Swearengin Road and Olinger Road. As of 5:30 p.m., officials are still searching for the suspect and have deployed K-9s into the woods.

Officials say the suspect could be armed and asked everyone to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

