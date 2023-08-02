Deals
Madison County child porn convict dies in prison

Guerrero-Beltran, who was serving an 80-year prison sentence for child pornography has been dead since May
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man who was convicted on child porn charges has died in prison.

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran, who was serving an 80-year prison sentence for child pornography has been dead since May, per the Federal Inmate Registry.

In June of 2021, Guerrero-Beltran was charged with three charges of dissemination/display of child porn.

According to arrest warrants, Guerrero-Beltran disseminated numerous videos of young victims between the ages of 2-4 years old in sexual intercourse and sodomy.

At this time, we do not know Beltran’s cause of death.

See Previous Coverage of Kevin Guerrero-Beltran:

