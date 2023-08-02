Madison City Schools leaders focusing on safety, artificial intelligence

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - As school leaders and parents prepare for the first day of school in Madison, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols told WAFF 48 News his top hopes and concerns for the school year.

Madison City Schools is one of the state’s highest-rated school districts and Nichols said the schools need to continue improving to stay on top.

“Any time your district is named number one in the state and all your schools are in the top 2 percent, it’s a pretty big challenge to repeat that,” he said. “Our staff has worked really hard over this summer to add looking at new courses of study and looking at our testing scores and seeing where we can make an improvement, but I think going into the new, we’ll keep expanding those opportunities.”

Safety

Dr. Nichols said safety is the number one priority for Madison City Schools in the 2023-2024 school year. According to Nichols, the district will soon install the Crisis alert system, which effectively allows teachers and faculty to shut down a school during an emergency.

“[They can get] Assistance medically, or they could lock down a school,” he said. “We’re also implementing and working through the process of implementing cameras and rings at the front doors.”

On top of cameras and the alert system, the district will have school resource officers (SROs) in every middle and high school, and external safety contractors at every elementary school.

“They’ll be an extra set of eyes and presence,” he said. “They’re unarmed, so they aren’t like SROs, but they’ll coordinate with our SROs and our principals to have another person checking doors. They’ll check in the office for entrance. Those are all things that we are rolling out in the next few weeks.”

New school

The 2023-2024 school year is the inaugural year for Journey Middle School. The brand-new facility is located behind the school district’s central office. The school was built to relieve overcrowding in the district’s other middle schools.

“I’ve been told it’s the largest Middle School in the state,” Nichols said. “It cost about $52 million and is a beautiful facility. We’re excited about getting in[to] it. We’re starting with about 700 students.”

Artificial intelligence

Nichols said the school system had implemented a new AI policy in a new age of students using AI to complete assignments. He said the policy will allow teachers and students to know when to use AI as a tool, and when not to. Teachers have gone through preliminary training on the topic.

“AI integration is not going away,” Nichols said. “We need to be on the front end of helping our students understand how to use it and when to use it. It will not replace work that they have to do, but it could be another tool in that way.”

The school year in Madison City begins on Thursday, August 3.

