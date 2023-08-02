Deals
Lincoln County leaders approve 37% property tax increase

By Romario Gardner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Tn. (WAFF) - After three rounds of back and forth, Lincoln County commissioners have finally approved the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

This comes after two prior attempts to raise the property taxes for homeowners.

During a special called meeting Thursday night, Commissioners approved a 78 cent per thousand dollar increase in property taxes which equates to a 37% increase over the current $2.10 tax rate in the county.

Half of the tax increase goes to the county, and the other half goes to the education fund.

This money could be used to help renovate Highland Rim and build a school behind it.

The budget was supposed to be approved on July 1st, meaning the increase will go into effect immediately.

