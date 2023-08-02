Leaders prepare for upcoming Space Command legal battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, President Joe Biden announced he is reserving a Trump-era decision to make Redstone Arsenal the new home of the U.S. Space Command. Instead, the Biden Administration is making the temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado the permanent home.

This major blow to north Alabama’s economy, as local leaders were expected 1,400 people to relocate to the area. Though the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber never conducted an economic impact study, they called the missed opportunity “growth that’s not realized.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Dale Strong say they will be taking necessary actions to change this decision. Former US attorney Jay Town said this is a necessary move.

“I think it’s incredibly responsible for our leadership,” Town said.

To be successful, however, Town says they must find out if Colorado leaders used federal funds to upgrade or add to facilities prior to the decision.

“If a structure brick and mortar had been put together in Colorado for a headquarters when it was never determined where the headquarters was located, that is very concerning,” Town continued. “That is not a protection of the public fist, and at the same time, there are some really good laws against doing that.”

Town cited the head of Space Command, General James Dickinson’s quote about the readiness of HQ by August as a possible lead for delegates to look into.

“I pay my fair share of taxes, and I certainly don’t want to see money wasted,” he said. “But if the way to win a race to a headquarters, command, outpost, or base is to just start building it and they will come, the DOD is just the field of dreams now.”

Town also said there are many legal matters up in the air for lawmakers to take, but it will all depend on Colorado leaders.

