Increasing chance for thunderstorms Thursday & Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, a slight chance of showers for NW AL, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Increasing humidity with temps around 90. Tonight, cloudy and muggy. Low to mid 70s. Thursday will be a tricky forecast as far as timing out the arrival of a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest. Forecast models are showing this cluster of storms approaching the Tennessee Valley by mid-morning and continuing through the early afternoon. If the storms arrive earlier in the day, highs will likely stay in the middle 80s for Thursday. Storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Any slower-moving storms will produce an isolated threat of flash flooding. If the storms timing is during the morning, the threat for afternoon/late-day storms will be less and only one round of thunderstorms can be expected.

If the late afternoon/evening storms do not develop, the next chance for storms will be late Thursday night and through the day on Friday. Once again, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain possible. Very humid, temps around 90.

The chance for storms will continue this weekend, mainly during the afternoons for both days. High temps reach the low to mid 90s with high humidity.

