Huntsville Police Department patrols school zones with start of classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 23,000 Huntsville City School students started their fall semester Wednesday morning.

With classes back in session this means school zones are once again active. The Huntsville Police Department will patrol active zones all year to ensure students are safe and commuters obey traffic laws.

Officer Bruce Jansen starts his patrol shift at 6:30 AM. After roll call, he heads out to school zones in the area for the first day of classes.

“One of the things that we need to do is make sure that people are aware of our school zones,” Jansen said.

Most school zones are active between 7:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

During the first 30 minutes of Officer Jansen’s patrol, no commuters were stopped for breaking any traffic laws.

“I’m perfectly happy not pulling anybody over because that means everybody is obeying the speed limit,” Jansen said.

After moving to Huntsville High School’s school zone, Officer Jansen caught four drivers speeding in a school zone in less than 30 minutes.

Every person he pulled over had a similar response.

“I forgot that it was a school day,” one driver said.

“I forgot they started back today,” another responded.

After Officer Jansen stopped the four traffic offenders, they all had a similar start to their day.

“They left with some paperwork,” Jansen said referring to a traffic citation.

The Huntsville Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy for speeding in a school zone since many students either bike or walk to school.

Officer Jansen encourages commuters to leave a little early for work if they are traveling through a school zone or, if possible, to avoid the area entirely.

“Be mindful that there are school zones that are going to be active in your area,” Jansen said. “It is very important that if you need to have extra time, leave earlier instead of later.”

Jansen and fellow officers will be patrolling school zones all semester.

