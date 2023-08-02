Former long-time City of Huntsville council member dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former long-time City of Huntsville council member died Tuesday.

Through a statement by the City of Huntsville, Dr. James “Jimmy” Wall died Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy throughout the Huntsville community.

Dr. Wall, a well-known community leader, leaves behind 20-years on City Council and 24-years on the Huntsville Utilities Gas & Water boards. Dr. Wall also co-founded the Community Free Dental Clinic for financially vulnerable people throughout Madison County.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says, according to the City, that he considers himself fortunate to have served on the Council with Dr. Wall, remembering him as a “strong advocate for the betterment of Huntsville.”

City Council member Bill Kling mentioned serving alongside Wall from 1988 to 1996 was a privilege.

There is no denying, Dr. Wall will be missed, especially in the Huntsville community.

