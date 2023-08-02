Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services celebrates ‘Dogust’ with adoption specials

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dog days of summer are not over just yet. In fact, according to Florence-Lauderdale Animals Services, they’re just beginning. It’s officially “Dogust.”

Animal shelter workers say that since most rescued dogs do not really have a specific birthday, they celebrate all of them on August 1st.

The shelter has celebrated this way since 2008. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones says it applies to every animal in the shelter.

In honor of “Dogust,” adoption fees will be lowered to $25 through Aug. 7. Jones says they will be honoring each individual animal at the shelter in their own way.

“Every shelter animal that’s in here, their birthday is this week,” Jones said. “So we get whip cream in little cups and everybody gets their birthday. Or we have volunteers that love to make things, so they make little cookies and little treats. Of course, we have a volunteer that comes every day and she walks all the dogs.”

Shelter workers want to reduce the number of animals housed at the Florence shelter. Jones said if you are looking for your new furry friend, now might be the time. For more information, click here.

