Fair skies and warm 90s Wednesday, stormy Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have generally fair skies overhead and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s to start off the day.

Happy first day of school for all students, faculty and staff heading back to the classroom today! Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy through most of the day with a light east-northeast wind between 3 to 7 miles per hour. Most locations will stay dry today but a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the late afternoon. Humidity levels will start to increase later this evening with overnight lows staying warmer in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a tricky forecast as far as timing out the arrival of a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest. Right now, models are showing this cluster of storms approaching the Tennessee Valley by mid-morning and continuing through the early afternoon. If the storms arrive earlier in the day, highs will likely stay in the middle 80s for Thursday. Some storms can become stronger to severe in nature with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Any slower moving storms will produce an isolated threat of flash flooding given the saturated atmosphere.

Friday will be a hot and humid day with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. We will expect more scattered storms to develop into Friday afternoon and early evening. The weekend forecast will stay hot and humid with highs staying in the lower 90s. It looks like scattered storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

