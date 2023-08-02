Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested following a traffic stop for drug trafficking-related charges.

According to the Decatur PD, the Patrol Division conducted a vehicle stop for Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 32, who was pulled over on June 29 for a traffic violation on Spring Ave. near Day Rd. Upon search of his vehicle, DPD says they located Mosley was found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, a quantity of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Further, police say, Moseley also has several active warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for conditional release violations.

Mosley was arrested for the following:

Trafficking in illegal drugs

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Speeding

Driving while revoked

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail and is being held without bond.

