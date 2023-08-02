Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 32, of Decatur.
Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 32, of Decatur.(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested following a traffic stop for drug trafficking-related charges.

According to the Decatur PD, the Patrol Division conducted a vehicle stop for Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 32, who was pulled over on June 29 for a traffic violation on Spring Ave. near Day Rd. Upon search of his vehicle, DPD says they located Mosley was found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, a quantity of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Further, police say, Moseley also has several active warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for conditional release violations.

Mosley was arrested for the following:

  • Trafficking in illegal drugs
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Speeding
  • Driving while revoked

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail and is being held without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Casie Kimbrell
Former Hartselle Dixie Baseball board member charged with stealing funds, arrested again
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65

Latest News

Dr. James "Jimmy" Wall
Former long-time City of Huntsville council member dies
ATVs stopped on I-65 in Cullman
Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65
Within the Huntsville City Schools system, a storage room houses items for homeless students of...
Confidentiality remains focus in providing support for homeless students
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence
Alabama State Senator recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during South Korea recruiting trip