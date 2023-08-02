Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day the Sugar Pusher way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! Allie, aka Sugar Pusher, joined to show us how we can celebrate.

Allie likes to take a container of ice cream and cut directly through the packaging to get perfect ice cream discs. This completely removes having to smush the cookies to make the sandwich biteable. Allie took confetti cookies and birthday cake ice cream to show us how to do this, but any cookie and ice cream combo will do!

To keep up with all things sweet, check out her Instagram.

