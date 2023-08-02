Ardmore, Alabama celebrates Hodges win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ardmore, Alabama is home to it’s first PGA Tour winner. Lee Hodges captured the 3M Open, becoming the first Tournament winner to lead the event wire to wire.

“It’s been wild, but man, it’s been a dream come true,” Hodges said. “Coming out to this place (Canebrake Golf Club) and working so hard for twenty plus years.”

Hodges had University of Alabama Head Coach Jay Seawell along with his agent, and his wife Savannah at the Tournament. During his celebratory dinner, Lee also received a call from Nick Saban.

“That was easily the most nervous I’d been all week, not even close,” Hodges added. “Because Coach (Jay) Seawell just brought me his phone and he said coach wants to tell you congratulations. And I think I gave him a bud and a pal and I wish I hadn’t done that, but I kinda blacked out to be honest. But maybe that makes me and coach closer, I don’t know, but it was super exciting to hear from him because he’s the ultimate competitor. He knew what It took for me to get that win so to share that with him was pretty special.”

Although his Mother and Father weren’t in attendance, his wife of two years along with so many friends and family watching at home made the win that much more special.

“That’s why you do it. All the money and all the Fed Ex Cup points in the world can’t buy you hat moment I had with my whole team. You ask any golfer all the accolades and everything that comes with it, but making the last putt on 18 and hoisting the trophy with it,” Hodges said. “Getting to share it with my wife Savannah who was there, my agent was there, Coach (Jay) Seawell flew up for the day, it just couldn’t have been better.”

And with the entire town of Ardmore, Alabama rooting him on, Hodges couldn’t help to cherish the moment with so many from North Alabama.

“That’s home man,” Hodges said. “Those are my people. I love being from Ardmore, Alabama, absolutely love it. If anybody ask me when I’m out on the road I always say Ardmore, Alabama, I don’t say Huntsville, I don’t say Athens, I say Ardmore Alabama, or North Alabama. Ardmore, Alabama is a special place to me, that’s where I went to school, my mom and Dad still live there, people from there, it’s just super special.”

