‘Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations’ at the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the show-stopping musical that was nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography. It’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America and it’s come to Huntsville.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more.

Five guys. One dream. And a sound that would make music history. (Wil Elrick)

The Temptations set the bar high for Motown vocal groups and soul and R&B music in general thanks to snappy stage moves and elegant harmonies. The group was originally comprised of Otis Williams, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, and David Ruffin (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame).

The show opened at The Von Braun Center Concert Hall last night, August 1. It will run until this Sunday, August 6. Tickets are still available here.

The Tennessee Valley Living team got to see the show’s opening night. We were absolutely blown away by the sheer talent in that room. From the elaborate and impressive choreography to the mesmerizing set, and of course, the unmatched vocals, this show is one that cannot be missed.

Edward James Kendrick, better known as Eddie Kendricks, was an American tenor singer and songwriter. Noted for his distinctive falsetto singing style, Kendricks co-founded the Motown singing group The Temptations and was one of their lead singers from 1960 until 1971. (Wil Elrick)

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN’T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continues to play to sold-out audiences and breaking the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two–time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Work Light Productions.

To grab your tickets for “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” visit here.

