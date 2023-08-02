Deals
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says

The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it potentially could cut doctor's mammogram reading workload almost in half.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Artificial intelligence can allegedly detect more breast cancers than doctors with years of training and experience, according to a new study.

The new early-stage study was published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet Oncology.

The study also deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and could potentially cut doctors’ mammogram reading workload almost in half.

The researchers looked at scans from more than 80,000 women in Sweden who underwent a mammogram between April 2021 and July 2022.

Half of the women were assigned to a group in which AI read the mammogram before it was analyzed by a radiologist, the other just used radiologists without AI.

The group whose scans were assisted by AI found 20% more cancers than the group without AI assistance.

However, this doesn’t mean hospitals will let a computer determine whether a patient has cancer any time soon.

The authors of the study say there is still a lot more research to do.

The new research is thought to be the first randomized control trial to compare AI-assisted breast cancer detection with detection done by well-trained humans alone.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

