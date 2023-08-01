‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ brings increased tourism to Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Dekalb County have spotted a significant increase in tourism with much credit from an annual event.

“The number of dollars collected that is strictly by tourists was 163 million dollars last year which is double the amount in 2016,” said Dekalb Tourism President John Dersham.

Dersham says scenic landmarks such as Little River Canyon and Desoto Falls have brought many new faces to the area.

“We are a leisure tourism area. So they’re coming here to hike, bike, hang their feet off the side of a rental cabin, you know walk the parks, look at seven major waterfalls, just relax and enjoy themselves,” Dersham said.

Dersham also noted how successful the annual June Jam has been in bringing fresh faces to the Fort Payne and Dekalb County areas.

Another popular tourist attraction will likely bring more travelers into the area. If you happen to be a bargain hunter, put this event on your calendar.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale has stretched through four states, beginning in Gadsden the last around 50 years, according to Dersham. The sale will begin on August 3rd and will run through August 6th.

“It’s one of the biggest events we have each year. So it starts in Noccalula Falls, which is just south of us, and it goes all the way to Michigan. So 690 miles,” says Dersham.

Along the sale’s route on Highway 176 sits Akins Furniture, a business that has sat on the sale route since the sale’s beginning. Owner Kerry Akins says a variety of travelers and customers walk through his doors each year thanks to the annual event.

“We get people from all over the eastern United States. We just get a lot of people in and when they’re ready for furniture, they come back,” Akins said.

When asked what he’s looking forward to the most about this weekend’s event, Akins says he is holding out for fair weather.

“I’ve got a lot of people set up and I hope they don’t get blown away by storms. I hope the weather will be good for the sale,” Akins says.

Vendors from all over the country will be stationed at various spots along the route selling handmade treasures, furniture, and more.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.