Workforce act designed to help doctor shortage takes effect in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Physician Workforce Act goes into effect Tuesday; it’s designed to to increase the number of physicians in Alabama.

Alabama is experiencing a physician shortage. The statewide shortage has made it difficult for doctors to meet current healthcare demands, according to Dr. Aruna Arora, a physician with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. Not only does this put a strain on the healthcare system but it causes patients to experience delays in getting medical care.

“The state is always receiving phone calls from various institutions that are trying to recruit their own work body or workforce,” said Arora.

The new law, which was signed by Governor Kay Ivey in June, will makes it easier for physicians moving from other states to begin practicing medicine in Alabama, according to the Medical Association.

It will also allow international medical graduates to apply for a medical license a year earlier during their training and create an apprenticeship-like program for medical school graduates who were not matched into a residency program; however, Dr. Arora says this is only the first step in fixing the shortage.

“I think this is kind of a good vision that our state has needs, and for us to continue to grow and meet those needs, we have to collaborate work together,” said Dr. Arora. “So to me, this is just the beginning because it doesn’t have all the immediate answers. But if we can say yes to a couple of things that we were in the past saying no to, then we are moving in the future direction to help.”

Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will begin crafting rules to govern the apprenticeship-like program, according to the Medical Association.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.