Update your baby’s bedding with Vines Designs

Vines Designs has pillows and sheets for your little ones!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Vines Designs Owner, Kelly Lewis first started making custom pillows, it was by accident.

What was a single project for a friend became a business where she now makes baby pillows, standard-size pillowcases, and crib sheets! She just launched her website and is ready to take orders!

Standard customizable pillowcases from Vines Designs
Standard customizable pillowcases from Vines Designs(Kelly Lewis)
Crib sheets from Vines Designs
Crib sheets from Vines Designs(Kelly Lewis)
Pillow by Vines Designs
Pillow by Vines Designs(Kelly Lewis)

You can visit her website here to make an order and check out all the designs.

