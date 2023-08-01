Update your baby’s bedding with Vines Designs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Vines Designs Owner, Kelly Lewis first started making custom pillows, it was by accident.

What was a single project for a friend became a business where she now makes baby pillows, standard-size pillowcases, and crib sheets! She just launched her website and is ready to take orders!

Standard customizable pillowcases from Vines Designs (Kelly Lewis)

Crib sheets from Vines Designs (Kelly Lewis)

Pillow by Vines Designs (Kelly Lewis)

You can visit her website here to make an order and check out all the designs.

