Summer charcuterie board inspiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though school is starting back, that does not mean we should stop enjoying summer fruit and produce!

Cured and Company Owner, Stephanie Lowe says that she gets a lot of her produce from local farmer’s markets. A few favorites of hers are the Oakwood Famer’s Market and the Greene Street Market.

Meat and cheese board from Cured and Company (Stephanie Lowe)

Stephanie loves to blend different cheeses with both fruits and vegetables. Not a lot of other charcuterie companies utilize veggies on their boards but Cured and Co. loves them not only for the flavor but also the color they can bring to a spread.

Charcuterie by Cured and Co. (Stephanie Lowe)

The board Stephanie showed us today featured Prosciutto wrapped peaches with cheese and tomatoes with “Everything but the Bagel” seasoning from Trader Joes that is dipped into a thick balsamic vinaigrette.

Grazing table for the holidays by Cured and Co. (Stephanie Lowe)

To see more of Cured and Co.’s work, place an order or get in touch with Stephanie, head to their Instagram!

