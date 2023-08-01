Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is on the mend after a recent health concern.

In a statement, Britt said she experienced a sudden numbness in her face this past weekend while she was in Montgomery with her family. She said doctors at Baptist Medical Center South determined it was a result of swelling of a facial nerve, likely caused by a post-viral infection. She said a specialist from UAB subsequently evaluated her on an outpatient basis and concurred with Baptist’s prognosis and treatment.

“My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks,” Britt said. “I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Space Command generic
Alabama leaders react to SPACECOM headquarters staying in Colorado
Jamarious Beatty
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
U.S. DOJ sues Alabama Department of Transportation for disability discrimination in hiring
Space Command logo.
Leaders from Alabama, Colorado react to SPACECOM staying in Colorado
The Wedgewood Apartments in Huntsville suffered damage in a fire Sunday morning
American Red Cross assisting nearly 20 people following apartment fire in Huntsville
Part of the World's Longest Yard Sale
‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ brings increased tourism to Dekalb County